Ex-Pats defender Chris Long on bizarre Patriots-Raiders finish: ‘Most un-Patriotic play of all time’

Former New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long and his brother, former Pro Bowl guard Kyle, talked about the team’s bizarre loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the new episode of his Green Light podcast. Needless to say, the two were left as surprised as everybody else watching it unfold.

To recap: with the game tied at 24 and the Patriots seemingly running out the clock in the fourth quarter, running back Rhamondre Stevenson decided to lateral the ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who in turn pitched the ball across the field only to have it caught by Raiders defender Chandler Jones. Jones returned the ball 48 yards for a game-winning touchdown as time expired.

“The last play is inexcusable,” Long said about the play. “I have never seen anything like this in my life. And for it to happen to the New England Patriots — this is the most un-Patriotic play of all time.”

A former first-round draft pick, Long spent the 2016 season in New England and was instrumental in the team’s victory in Super Bowl LI. Needless to say that he knows the Patriots organization, and the expectations within the building.

“I don’t know if I’m blaming Stevenson, because Stevenson pitches it to Meyers and then Meyers — I don’t know if it feels reactionary to him because he knows the score, right?” Long wondered. “What’s Mac Jones going to do with that ball?

The play ended with the Patriots losing 30-24, and dropping to 7-7 on the year.