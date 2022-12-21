Rhamondre Stevenson is the new FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. As was announced on Wednesday, the New England Patriots’ sophomore running back was voted the winner after gaining a career-high 172 rushing yards on just 19 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stevenson also scored a 34-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, his day ended in disappointing fashion when he decided to pitch a lateral on the final play of the game — kicking off a chain reaction that ended with the Raiders scoring the decisive defensive touchdown as time expired.

Before that play, however, Stevenson put forward an impressive outing. A fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots last year, he was again his team’s best offensive player — despite entering the contest as questionable due to an ankle injury sustained the previous week. Nonetheless, he ended up playing 43 of 65 snaps in Week 15 (66%).

In honor of Stevenson winning the Ground NFL Player of the Week trophy, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in his name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).