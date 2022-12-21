 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson voted FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Rhamondre Stevenson is the new FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. As was announced on Wednesday, the New England Patriots’ sophomore running back was voted the winner after gaining a career-high 172 rushing yards on just 19 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stevenson also scored a 34-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, his day ended in disappointing fashion when he decided to pitch a lateral on the final play of the game — kicking off a chain reaction that ended with the Raiders scoring the decisive defensive touchdown as time expired.

Before that play, however, Stevenson put forward an impressive outing. A fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots last year, he was again his team’s best offensive player — despite entering the contest as questionable due to an ankle injury sustained the previous week. Nonetheless, he ended up playing 43 of 65 snaps in Week 15 (66%).

In honor of Stevenson winning the Ground NFL Player of the Week trophy, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in his name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Raiders: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 54 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...