When the New England Patriots take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jerry Edmond will be in attendance — and not just that: he will be there on a personal invitation from team owner Robert Kraft.

The gesture comes in response to a video from last week’s game in Las Vegas that went viral. Edmond, wearing a Tom Brady jersey, was filmed in the stands after the Patriots’ ill-fated final play against the Raiders getting aggressively heckled by an opposing fan.

Throughout the ordeal, however, he kept his cool.

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

The video made the rounds and got more than 10 million views on Twitter. It also found its way to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft reached out to Edmond on Wednesday to invite him to the upcoming game against the Bengals. According to patriots.com’s Alexandra Francisco, he will also receive a customized jersey and pregame passes to watch warmups from the field level.