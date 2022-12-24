Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: This one play perfectly sums up the Patriots season By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 24, 2022, 1:41pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: This one play perfectly sums up the Patriots season Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bruh. pic.twitter.com/9Nraid4y6x— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022 The New England Patriots are having a tough time against the Cincinnati Bengals, and this botched first-quarter punt sums up this game — and the entire season — pretty well. Things are bad. In This Stream Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Watch: This one play perfectly sums up the Patriots season Patriots vs. Bengals: Cincinnati extends early lead to 12-0 over New England View all 25 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
