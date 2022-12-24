Watch: Marcus Jones returns an interception 69 yards to the house

Patriots PICK SIX! @MarcusJonesocho with a huge steal in NE : #CINvsNE on CBS : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/12iaSiFKaP pic.twitter.com/yvao9pSGGx

The New England Patriots finally got on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals, courtesy of a pick-six by rookie cornerback by Marcus Jones. He returned it 69 yards to make it a 22-6 game.