FINAL SCORE Patriots 18 : 22 Bengals

Watch: Marcus Jones returns an interception 69 yards to the house

By BarrettHodgson
The New England Patriots finally got on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals, courtesy of a pick-six by rookie cornerback by Marcus Jones. He returned it 69 yards to make it a 22-6 game.

