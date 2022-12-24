Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Watch: Marcus Jones returns an interception 69 yards to the house By BarrettHodgson@BarrettHSports Dec 24, 2022, 3:36pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Marcus Jones returns an interception 69 yards to the house Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Patriots PICK SIX! @MarcusJonesocho with a huge steal in NE : #CINvsNE on CBS : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/12iaSiFKaP pic.twitter.com/yvao9pSGGx— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022 The New England Patriots finally got on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals, courtesy of a pick-six by rookie cornerback by Marcus Jones. He returned it 69 yards to make it a 22-6 game. In This Stream Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Instant analysis from Patriots’ 22-18 loss to Bengals Watch: Marcus Jones returns an interception 69 yards to the house Watch: This one play perfectly sums up the Patriots season View all 33 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
