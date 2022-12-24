Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Watch: Kendrick Bourne reels in his first touchdown of the season By BarrettHodgson@BarrettHSports Dec 24, 2022, 3:48pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Kendrick Bourne reels in his first touchdown of the season Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bourne in the back of the end zone @BournePoly11 | #ForeverNE : @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/MElky3V82B— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2022 Watch Kendrick Bourne catch his first touchdown pass of the year. Mac Jones floats one over a defender with his head turned for the touchdown pass. In This Stream Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Instant analysis from Patriots’ 22-18 loss to Bengals Watch: Kendrick Bourne reels in his first touchdown of the season Watch: Marcus Jones returns an interception 69 yards to the house View all 33 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...