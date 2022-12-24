Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Kendrick Bourne makes acrobatic catch against Bengals By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 24, 2022, 3:52pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Kendrick Bourne makes acrobatic catch against Bengals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Those toes were down.@BournePoly11 | #ForeverNE : @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/tn7zF1hlNb— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2022 New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is having a pretty good day. His acrobatic 28-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals is just the latest of positive plays by him. In This Stream Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Instant analysis from Patriots’ 22-18 loss to Bengals Watch: Kendrick Bourne makes acrobatic catch against Bengals Watch: Kendrick Bourne reels in his first touchdown of the season View all 33 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
