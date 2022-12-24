 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Kendrick Bourne makes acrobatic catch against Bengals

By Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is having a pretty good day. His acrobatic 28-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals is just the latest of positive plays by him.

