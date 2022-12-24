 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 18 : 22 Bengals

Filed under:

Watch: Marcus Jones makes another big play, recovers fumble in fourth quarter

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones is on a roll: after scoring on a pick-six in the third quarter, the fourth-round pick also recovered a fumble in the fourth. The Patriots have life against Cincinnati.

