Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Marcus Jones makes another big play, recovers fumble in fourth quarter By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 24, 2022, 4:09pm EST

Take it away! : @NFLonCBS (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5jMN48AKgK— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2022

New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones is on a roll: after scoring on a pick-six in the third quarter, the fourth-round pick also recovered a fumble in the fourth. The Patriots have life against Cincinnati.
