 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 18 : 22 Bengals

Filed under:

Watch: Rhamondre Stevenson fumbles Patriots’ comeback bid away

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots were five yards from potential victory, but Rhamondre Stevenson dropped the ball. Cincinnati recovered and that was about all she wrote.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 33 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...