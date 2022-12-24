Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Rhamondre Stevenson fumbles Patriots’ comeback bid away By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 24, 2022, 4:27pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Rhamondre Stevenson fumbles Patriots’ comeback bid away Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chaos in NE! The @Bengals recover the football in the redzone with less than a minute left to play : #CINvsNE on CBS : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/12iaSiXlzp pic.twitter.com/tQO9tkgSSx— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022 The New England Patriots were five yards from potential victory, but Rhamondre Stevenson dropped the ball. Cincinnati recovered and that was about all she wrote. In This Stream Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Instant analysis from Patriots’ 22-18 loss to Bengals Watch: Rhamondre Stevenson fumbles Patriots’ comeback bid away Patriots vs. Bengals: New England’s comeback efforts fall short in 22-18 loss to Cincinnati View all 33 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
