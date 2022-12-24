 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 18 : 22 Bengals

Scorigami! Patriots-Bengals ends with 1,075th unique final score in NFL history

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots’ 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the first game in NFL history ending with that score. Happy Scorigami to those who celebrate.

