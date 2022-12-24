Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Scorigami! Patriots-Bengals ends with 1,075th unique final score in NFL history By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 24, 2022, 4:32pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Scorigami! Patriots-Bengals ends with 1,075th unique final score in NFL history Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email CIN 22 - 18 NEFinalThat's Scorigami!! It's the 1075th unique final score in NFL history.— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) December 24, 2022 The New England Patriots’ 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the first game in NFL history ending with that score. Happy Scorigami to those who celebrate. In This Stream Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Instant analysis from Patriots’ 22-18 loss to Bengals Scorigami! Patriots-Bengals ends with 1,075th unique final score in NFL history Watch: Rhamondre Stevenson fumbles Patriots’ comeback bid away View all 33 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...