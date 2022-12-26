Patriots-Dolphins not flexed out of 1 p.m. ET window in Week 17

With the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins set to meet in a high-stakes rivalry game in Week 17, there was some speculation that the contest might get flexed out of its original kickoff slot and into primetime. However, as was announced by the NFL on Sunday, the game remains as scheduled.

The contest on Jan. 1 is therefore still set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ game at the Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, has been moved into the 8:20 p.m. slot.

In turn, the original primetime game was moved to 4:25 p.m. ET: the battle for Los Angeles between the Rams and Chargers was originally considered a potential marquee matchup, but with the Rams struggling this season was no longer deemed worthy of this prominent broadcasting spot.

Patriots versus Dolphins was seen as a potential replacement candidate, but the two teams have struggled as of late: New England has lost back-to-back games, with Miami currently on a four-game losing streak.