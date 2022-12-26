Mac Jones is facing potential league discipline after an uncalled low block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve.

According to a report by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL will be looking into the play question: in the fourth quarter of the 22-18 New England Patriots loss, Jones appeared to fumble the football on what was eventually ruled an incomplete pass. During the return, the sophomore quarterback went low to take out Bengals cornerback Eli Apple — an illegal act.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

The play drew criticism from Apple, who claimed that “it was a dirty play”. The officiating crew, however, did not flag Jones for the block.

Now, the league might retroactively punish the Patriots’ starting quarterback — with the maximum fine going as high as a suspension. However, it seems unlikely the NFL would travel down that road given that Jones is no repeat offender in the “unnecessary roughness” category despite other accusations of dirty play over the last two years.

He was, however, fined for unsportsmanlike conduct following a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Back then, the league found him guilty of flicking a ball at Bills defender A.J. Epenesa following a sack.

While the ball hitting Epenesa appeared to be unintentional Jones still had to pay a $10,609 fine. A similar outcome for the low block against Cincinnati is possible.