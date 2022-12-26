The Denver Broncos have parted ways with Nathaniel Hackett. As the organization announced in a statement, it is relieving the first-year head coach of his duties effective immediately.

“Following extensive conversations with George [Paton] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” said Broncos owner Greg Penner in a statement. “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

Hackett arrived in Denver this offseason after having served as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator the previous three season. However, the Broncos struggled mightily with him at the helm: they posted a 4-11 record, with Sunday’s 51-14 beatdown against the Los Angeles Rams the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back.

Hackett has therefore now become the third head coach fired this season. He is joining Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) and Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts), who were fired by their respective teams in October and November, respectively.

With two weeks to go in the regular season, the Broncos will now begin searching for a new head coach. One name to watch is New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who already interviewed with the organization last year before it eventually decided to hire Hackett.