If the New England Patriots want to sneak into the playoffs, they need a win this week against the Miami Dolphins: a loss in Week 17 and the Patriots are officially eliminated; a win and they are alive at least another week.

However, the oddsmakers do not think they will be able to earn the W against their division rivals. According to the opening odds published by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are listed as 1.5-point underdogs despite playing at home. The over/under for the contest has been set at 43.5.

Miami being listed as favorites does not come as a surprise. While the team has lost four straight games, its 8-7 record is still superior to New England’s 7-8. Furthermore, the Dolphins already beat the Patriots earlier this season: they celebrated a 20-7 win on opening day.

The game between the two AFC East rivals will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1.