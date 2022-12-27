NFL legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt will end his career in two weeks. The current Arizona Cardinals defensive end, who spent a majority of his time in the league with the Houston Texans, took to social media on Tuesday to announces his impending retirement.

Watt, 33, originally entered the NFL as the 11th overall selection in the 2011 draft. He immediately made an impact on the Texans defense and by his sophomore campaign won his first of three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In total, Watt ended up playing 136 combined regular season and playoff games for the Texans. Along the way, he registered 107 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Following the 2020 season, however, he requested his release. The organization obliged, and Watt ended up in Arizona. In the two seasons since, he has played 22 games and added 10.5 more quarterback takedowns to his totals.

While playoff success has eluded him — the Texans and Cardinals went a combined 3-6 with him in the postseason lineup — he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

As far as the New England Patriots are concerned, they have faced Watt nine times through the years. Only one of those games ended in defeat, while he himself picked up just one half-sack.