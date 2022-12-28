Jakobi Meyers is the 2022 recipient of the Ron Hobson Good Guy Award.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was presented with the trophy on Wednesday, during his press availability at Gillette Stadium. The trophy is voted on by the beat writers covering the team, recognizing players who are particularly helpful and professional dealing with local media.

“I appreciate you all, thank you,” Meyers said. “There’s some big names on that list.”

Jakobi Meyers: 2022 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award winner. pic.twitter.com/hmKOGT1xI2 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) December 28, 2022

The award was originally established in 2016, and named after long-time Patriots reporter Rob Hobson.

“The award is for a player that we discuss and vote on as someone who goes above and beyond with class and professionalism, and I think especially this year, just speaks to being a good guy,” the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan said while presenting the trophy.

“You, whether it’s a win, loss or a random Thursday in the locker room, are always happy to [talk with the media]. ... We get that you know that when you’re talking to us, you’re really talking to the fans. That’s what this is all about and we’re honored to add you to that list.”

Meyers joins a group of previous recipients including Matthew Judon, Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, James White, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.