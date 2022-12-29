 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweet: Patriots pay homage to late soccer legend Pelé

By Bernd Buchmasser
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. The New England Patriots paid homage to him on social media, sharing a photo of the three-time world champion and team owner Robert Kraft.

