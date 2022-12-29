Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Tweet: Patriots pay homage to late soccer legend Pelé By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 29, 2022, 4:05pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tweet: Patriots pay homage to late soccer legend Pelé Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email O Rei do Futebol ❤️We join the international sports world in mourning the loss of Brazilian football legend and pioneer, Pelé. pic.twitter.com/cxSwilkEWs— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2022 Brazilian soccer legend Pelé passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. The New England Patriots paid homage to him on social media, sharing a photo of the three-time world champion and team owner Robert Kraft. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...