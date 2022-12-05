The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games, while their offense has struggled to generate any positive momentum for much of the season. At 6-6, they very much are at a crossroads — and yet, the oddsmakers feel confident in their ability to move above .500 this week.

As the Week 14 opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook show, the Patriots are listed as 1.5-point road favorites over the Arizona Cardinals. The over/under for the game has been set at 44.

Why are the Patriots favored despite their recent struggles? Because the Cardinals are in the middle of a massively disappointing season. Standing at just 4-8, they have been mediocre on offense and downright terrible on the defensive side of the ball.

Additionally, they have also not beaten a team .500 or better this year. Their four wins came against the then-0-1 Las Vegas Raiders, 1-2 Carolina Panthers, 2-4 New Orleans Saints, and 3-5 Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Cardinals is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET next Monday night.