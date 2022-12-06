Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans made one of the most surprising moves of the current NFL season on Tuesday. Despite its 7-5 record, the organization announced that it has parted ways with its general manager since 2013, Jon Robinson.

The team’s vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, will finish the season as interim GM.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” wrote team owner Amy Adams Strunk in a statement. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas.

“This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met. I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Robinson arrived in Tennessee in 2016. Since the, the Titans have had six straight winning seasons, won the AFC South twice, and had four playoff appearances. The organization went a combined 66-43 in the regular season while also going 3-4 in the playoffs.

Before joining the Titans, Robinson served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ director of player personnel from 2013 to 2015. Leading up to that job, he spent 12 years with the New England Patriots, most recently as director of college scouting (2009-13).