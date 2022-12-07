While there was initial optimism that he would be able to return later in the season, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will not be back on the field in 2022. As was announced by head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday, a torn ACL was discovered during exploratory surgery on his injured knee.

Miller, 33, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12. He had to be carted to the locker room and while fears of a torn ACL were not confirmed by initial examination, the procedure that took place on Tuesday showed that the ligament has indeed been damaged.

Losing Miller for the year is a blow to a Bills team currently sitting atop the AFC with a 9-3 record. Even after missing most of the Lions game and the following week’s contest versus the New England Patriots, he is leading the team with eight sacks.

Now, he will spend the remainder of the year in rehabilitation from the injury. This also means that the Patriots will not get to face him in the two teams’ regular season finale on Jan. 8.