Josh McDaniels is already breaking records in his first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach. Problem is, the records he is breaking are none to be overly proud of.

The 46-year-old, who arrived from the New England Patriots this offseason, is now tied for the franchise’s all-time lead in blown double-digit halftime leads. According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press that ties him with Art Shell for the most such instances in Raiders history.

Of course, Shell has coached 108 games. McDaniels is 13 games into his Raiders tenure.

Most losses by a #Raiders coach when leading by double-digits at halftime:

Josh McDaniels 4 in 13 games w/Raiders

Art Shell 4 in 108 games

Jon Gruden 3 in 117 games

Tom Flores 3 in 136 games — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 9, 2022

The latest collapse happened on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite facing a Rams team coming off six straight losses and down to its backup quarterbacks — John Wolford and, later, Baker Mayfield — McDaniels’ club failed to hold onto a 13-3 halftime lead. The Mayfield-led Rams engineered a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes to win 17-16.

A collapse like that is nothing new for Las Vegas this year. The team already blew double-digit leads at intermission against Arizona (20-0 to 23-29), Kansas City (20-10 to 29-30) and Jacksonville (20-10 to 20-27). As a result, the Raiders are now 5-8 with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.