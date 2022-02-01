Not even four months after being traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers, cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named to his fifth Pro Bowl. The 31-year-old was announced as an alternate selection on Monday.

The Panthers took to social media to reveal Gilmore’s selection:

Gilly Lock is headed to Vegas pic.twitter.com/7Jdw1hGKC9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 31, 2022

A former first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills, Gilmore spent four seasons with the Patriots. Along the way he helped the team win one Super Bowl and was voted the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He also made three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro squads during his tenure in New England.

However, the Patriots decided to send Gilmore to the Panthers in early October to end an ongoing contract dispute. Gilmore had started the year on the physically unable to perform list and was looking for a new deal, but the club instead decided to part ways with him.

Once in Carolina, Gilmore appeared in nine games. He registered a pair of interceptions — including one of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones — and 19 combined tackles. The Panthers missed the playoffs after going 5-12.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.