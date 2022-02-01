The greatest quarterback in NFL history announcing his retirement has prompted responses all over the league. One of them is coming from a man who invested literal millions into trying to paint said QB as a cheater: commissioner Roger Goodell.

The league released a statement on behalf of Goodell, congratulating Tom Brady to his retirement.

Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years. He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.

Brady’s relationship with Goodell is obviously not the best. The commissioner, at the behest of other league executives as well as the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, suspended Brady for four games in 2016 due to alleged tampering with the air pressure levels inside footballs during the New England Patriots’ win in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

Basic science disproved the allegations, but Goodell kept at it — investing at least $15 million of the league’s money on an investigation and litigation fees. The investment eventually helped the NFL win in court, but Brady came back with a vengeance after his suspension.

He won three more Super Bowls afterwards, solidifying his status as the greatest to ever play the game.