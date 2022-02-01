Teammates, companions, rivals react to Tom Brady announcing his retirement

After a weekend filled with speculation, Tom Brady has made the official decision to call it a career. After 22 years in the NFL and seven Super Bowl wins — including six of them during his 20-year run with the New England Patriots — the greatest quarterback of all time will head off into the sunset. His decision to step away has prompted a series of responses throughout the world of pro football.

His former team and its owner were among those expressing their thoughts on Brady’s unparalleled career, but they were far from the only ones to take to social media in honor of the future Hall of Famer. Former teammates and rivals alike, as well as some of the NFL’s franchises themselves, shared their messages for Brady.

Here is a compilation of some of the reactions to his retirement.

NFL teams

It was quite the ride.



Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Forever a part of Buccaneers history.



Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/XkMON0SY8j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

this better be real — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022

Congratulations on the career of all @NFL careers, @TomBrady.



We were honored to have been in your division so long to watch your greatness first hand.



(JK we’re still getting over it.) pic.twitter.com/jbjWq1yxjc — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 1, 2022

"It was an honor and a privilege to share 19 years together with Tom in New England and I'm a better person for having been around him."



GM Nick Caserio on @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/HAUqgpjSg4 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 1, 2022

We’ve had some memorable battles over the years, @TomBrady.



Congrats on an incredible career! pic.twitter.com/FlSro9FtSe — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2022

On February 5, 2006, the Seahawks made their first Super Bowl appearance. Tom Brady flipped the coin. The Seahawks won the toss.



Thank you, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0f40sx8DMU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 1, 2022

Nothing but respect.



Congrats on a great career, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/zdjtiaI9u1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 1, 2022

Thank you for all you’ve done for the game and congratulations on your retirement, @TomBrady. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 1, 2022

Former Patriots teammates

The Brady admiration runs deep in the McCourty household! The first video represents the excitement and joy we’ve all had over the last 22 years watching Tom define what greatness looks like. The last video represents the sadness we will all have on Sunday’s realizing the — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 1, 2022

The Greatest enjoy retirement https://t.co/CsP3LvgDfw — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 1, 2022

Congrats Tommy Boyyyyyyy! Elite! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 1, 2022

@TomBrady I don't have all the space to put into words about 22 years of dominance.I will never forget our 1st game against the JETS.The memories that we created will last me FOREVER!Now u can take the chip off ur shoulder?!?Luv u tboy♥️♥️#congrats12 pic.twitter.com/yWg3uduAOQ — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) February 1, 2022

Behind the cameras TB is the hardest worker I ever seen. The ridiculously most competitive player who set the tone every single practice. A great teammate who took time and got to know everyone on the roster… pic.twitter.com/L2YiXouzOD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) January 29, 2022

One thing’s certain w/ today’s news: the Tom Brady haters lost—& they lost huge. He not only didn’t fall off the cliff, he walked away w/ a strong[est] case for MVP at 44. He never declined. He just took a knee when way ahead, deciding himself when the game was over. Boss move. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) February 1, 2022

Former Buccaneers teammates

Was an honor to play along side of you. Congrats on retirement TB! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/RYvOp0a5Wf — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) February 1, 2022

HAPPY RETIREMENT @TomBrady! These Moments Meant Everything To Me. Thank You For Everything You Gave To This Game. The One True Goat! pic.twitter.com/yxbyBwZ347 — Cyril Grayson Jr (@cyrilgraysonjr) February 1, 2022

Former rivals

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."



Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 1, 2022

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.



Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.



Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career! https://t.co/bXmwUo3bc8 — John Elway (@johnelway) February 1, 2022

Congrats @tombrady on an amazing 22-year career. 7 Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/h85UvWUbMA — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) February 1, 2022

Congratulations @TomBrady, greatest to ever do it Awesome watching you the last 22 years. Good luck on the next season and journey! pic.twitter.com/ESRZ10G9RS — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 1, 2022

Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2022

The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

I think I can officially do this.. When the time comes, When you know you know.. Congrats on the greatest career the @NFL has ever seen!! All love @TomBrady — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) February 1, 2022

Amazing career Tom Brady!! https://t.co/htQHnHyBh3 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) February 1, 2022

1:1. Thank you @TomBrady. You did it the right way, and it showed. Enjoy the next chapter in your life. https://t.co/xhKy6dN4wG — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 1, 2022

On Brady: an unparalleled career. What sticks out to me most is how he changed expectations for how we think of QBs. That what he did is attainable for anyone. He turned QB into what MJ did, everyone’s chasing + judged by his rings. AND he has career longevity. Simply the best. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) February 1, 2022