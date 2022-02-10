You think Mac Jones had fun at this year’s Pro Bowl? The New England Patriots quarterback, who was invited to the all-star game as a replacement player sure seemed to enjoy his weekend at the event. A new mic’d up video produced by NFL Network is proof of that.

Whether it is him cracking jokes with teammate Matthew Slater or entertaining the audience by doing the “Gritty” dance popularized by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the 23-year-old appeared to have a blast at the game.

One of three QBs for the team representing the AFC, Jones completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 112 yards as well as one touchdown and an interception. The AFC ended up beating its NFC counterpart with a final score of 41-35.

For a full 20-minute version featuring other mic’d up players as well, please click here to head over to the NFL’s YouTube channel.