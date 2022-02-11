Three years after losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, the Los Angeles Rams are back on the game’s biggest stage. Facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals as the AFC’s representatives, the chances of L.A. coming away victoriously look better than they did back in February 2019 — at least if the oddsmakers are to be believed.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are heading into Super Bowl weekend as 4-point favorites over the Bengals. The over/under for the game has been set at 48.5 as of Friday morning.

Los Angeles being seen as the more likely winner of the 56th Super Bowl is no surprise. Not only is the team playing in its home stadium — home-field advantage is usually worth three points in betting — it also has played some impressive football en route to the league’s title game.

Originally the fourth seed, the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on wild card weekend to set up a meeting with Tom Brady and the reigning world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team of head coach Sean McVay advanced yet again to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. A third straight win allowed the club to punch its ticket to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals also played some quality football along the way, beating Las Vegas, Tennessee and Kansas City — the latter two on the road. However, the oddsmakers apparently believe that the upcoming matchup with Los Angeles does not favor Cincinnati.