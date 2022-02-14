Super Bowl LVI was a bittersweet experience for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. While the Rams ended up beating the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 23-20, allowing him to earn his first championship, he had to end the game on the sidelines after suffering an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

It appears that injury is a significant one: according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL. The pending free agent, who is set to enter the open market next month, will likely undergo surgery and be forced to miss significant portions of the next few months focusing on rehab.

Beckham Jr. joined the Rams midway through the regular season after the Cleveland Browns parted ways with him. He was in touch with multiple teams — the New England Patriots among them — but ended up signing a one-year, $2 million contract in Los Angeles.

The former first-round draft pick appeared in 12 combined games following his arrival in L.A. and caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught a pair of passes for 52 yards and a score in the Super Bowl, but suffered a no-contact injury on his 24th offensive snap.

The ACL tear is Beckham Jr’s second within 16 months: the 29-year-old already suffered an injury to the same knee in October 2020.