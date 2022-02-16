Tom Brady is no stranger to Super Bowl parades. The greatest quarterback of all time, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL, attended six of them during his tenure with the New England Patriots. He later had a seventh as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given his experience, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford should probably listen what Brady has to say. The future Hall of Famer took to social media on Wednesday to give Stafford some parade advice while the Rams’ parade was underway:

Mix in a water Matt…trust me

Brady did get a tad bit hammered during the Buccaneers’ parade last year; now he is looking out for Stafford to avoid the same fate. Given that the Rams’ quarterback likely has better things to do than check Twitter, however, Brady’s advice will probably be for naught.

While Thursday Matthew Stafford will suffer the consequences, Wednesday Matthew Stafford will probably not care: he is celebrating his first Super Bowl win after having led the Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.