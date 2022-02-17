The world’s oldest New England Patriots fan has passed away. Myrtle Milledge was 106 years old and according to her obituary passed away on Feb. 15.

Milledge was born on Dec. 26, 1915, and graduated from Mexico High School in 1934. Two years later, she married Frederick Milledge in 1936 with whom she had four children. Her youngest child, Frederick Jr, died during the Vietnam War in 1968, with her husband passing away in 1970.

She worked in a local school cafeteria and later also for Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice. Milledge furthermore was a dedicated fan of New England sports teams, with one in particular standing out: the Patriots, who earlier this year even sent her a present in recognition of her 106th birthday:

Myrtle was recently recognized as being the Oldest Patriots Fan in the world by receiving a New England Patriot Jersey with her name and the number 106 to represent her age. She also received a signed letter from Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots team. She enjoyed watching many sports, particularly the New England teams.

In May 2019 at the age of 104, Milledge served as grand marshal of a local Patriots Super Bowl parade.

Earlier this week, she passed away “peacefully” at the Hospice House in Auburn ME. Milledge is survived by two sons, eight grandchildren and “many great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.”