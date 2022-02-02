Brian Flores rocked the NFL world on Tuesday by filing a lawsuit against the league and its teams over alleged discriminatory hiring practices. While the NFL and the teams specifically mentioned — the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — all pushed back against the allegations brought forward, Flores did receive plenty of support as well.

Among those speaking out on his behalf is safety Devin McCourty, who worked alongside Flores during his time as an assistant coach with a New England Patriots. McCourty took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the lawsuit:

Flo has always been a special individual…has been pivotal in my career and love that I can support him for calling out what we all already know -Dmac https://t.co/kwKefZVg4R — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 1, 2022

Before serving as the Miami Dolphins head coach between 2019 and this January, Flores spent 15 seasons with the Patriots. He served as the team’s safeties coach from 2012 to 2015, working closely with McCourty among other players.

Also speaking out for Flores was former Patriots offensive Nate Solder, who called him “a man of conviction and character” and said that he was “proud of him for risking so much and standing for truth and justice at great risk and cost to himself and his family.” Solder is currently under contract with the Giants.