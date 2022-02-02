Mac Jones to compete in NFL’s Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday

Just days after being named an alternate in the 2022 Pro Bowl, Mac Jones will serve as the AFC’s quarterback representative in the annual Skills Showdown event.

Held in The Las Vegas Ballpark, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is an event where eight Pro Bowl representatives from each conference battle in five contests for conference supremacy. Jones will be joined by the Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs, Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James, Las Vegas Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow, and Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward to represent the AFC. They will face off with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, and Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay who will represent the NFC.

Of the competitions on tap for Thursday, Jones is expected to compete in “Precision Passing,” “Thread the Needle,” and ‘Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.”

Below are some examples of those events:

The event will be broadcast on February 3 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.