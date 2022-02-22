Ex-Patriots defensive back Obi Melifonwu added to CFL negotiation list

The Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions are eying a former member of the New England Patriots. The team has added defensive back Obi Melifonwu to its negotiation list, as first reported by 3 Down Nation’s JC Abbott.

A former second-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu joined the Patriots midway through the 2018 season. He appeared in two games, playing primarily on special teams, but was inactive for New England’s win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Melifonwu was on the Patriots’ practice squad throughout the 2019 season, and after his release the following offseason spent time in San Francisco and Philadelphia. He is a free agent since the Eagles released him in mid-September. In total, he has appeared in just eight games during his career in the NFL.

Per CFL bylaws, if a player is placed on a negotiation list the team sending him there has exclusive negotiation rights. Up to 45 free agents can be treated that way per team. As for Melifonwu, being sent to the list does not mean he will play in Canada anytime soon. If he decides to make the move north, however, it will be with the Lions.