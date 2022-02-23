N’Keal Harry listed among NFL players who need a change of scenery this offseason

It is no secret that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has not lived up to expectations through his first three years in the NFL. The 32nd overall selection in the 2019 draft, Harry has appeared in 35 games but put up disappointing numbers.

He has caught just 59 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns, serving primarily as a depth receiver rather than the WR1 he was drafted to be. As a result, Harry’s time in New England appears to be nearing its end.

It was therefore no surprise to see ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss name him on a recent list of NFL players in need of a change of scenery:

The 32nd pick in the 2019 draft was a healthy scratch in a Week 17 win over the Jaguars, and then when he returned to action in the team’s next two games, his impact was minimal. It had an end-of-the-road type of feel to it. Harry played 28% of the offensive snaps and finished with 12 catches for 180 yards and no touchdowns last season, with his primary contributions coming as a blocker. Perhaps a team that had a high draft grade on him would consider dealing a conditional late-round pick to see if a change of scenery brings out his potential.

Harry has been the subject of trade rumors going all the way back to last spring when his agent demanded his client be moved to another team. The Patriots never made a trade, instead holding onto their former first-round investment for another season. However, Harry did nothing to bolster his trade value.