Dante Scarnecchia on Patriots’ coaching staff: ‘My suspicion is the decisions have been made’

Led by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots had to see multiple assistant coaches leave the organization this offseason. McDaniels took over as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, taking wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree with him.

With those four gone, the Patriots have some holes to fill. How they will do that remains to be seen, but former New England assistant Dante Scarnecchia believes that decisions have already been made.

“You can understand the frustration by people on the outside, but if you’re in the building my suspicion is the decisions have been made,” he told NBC Sports on Wednesday. “Honestly, I have no idea what’s going on in there but the decisions probably have been made. They’re going to go with guys that are already in the building. ...

“If that’s the case — whether it’s by committee, whether it’s some guys going to emerge to the top at some point and truly be given the title — none of us will know until it happens. I can see the frustrations on the outside, but on the inside I’m sure they’re going through the process of trying to get it all worked out if it hasn’t already been worked out.”

Scarnecchia knows a thing or two about how the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick operate, having spent 34 years with the franchise before announcing his retirement in 2020. With him coaching the offensive line, New England won five of its six Super Bowls.