The New York Giants issued a statement on Thursday in response to Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against, among others, their organization. Also mentioned in the 625-word press release is New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick plays a central role in Flores’ class action suit because some texts mistakenly exchanged between the two allegedly show that the Giants’ intentions of inviting the latter for an interview were fraudulent.

The allegation that the Giants’ decision had been made prior to Friday evening, January 28, is false. And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he “thinks” Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible. The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll’s in-person interview even took place. Giants’ ownership would never hire a head coach based only on a 20-minute zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that point. In addition, Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants. Mr. Belichick’s text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search.

Flores claims that he was merely used by New York to fulfill the criteria of the NFL’s so-called Rooney Rule about minority coaches getting opportunities to interview. Belichick’s texts are presented as proof of that.

According to the texts disclosed in the lawsuit, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was already guaranteed to receive the Giants’ open head coaching position. Belichick apparently texted Flores thinking he was in contact with Flores; both coaches used to work under him.

Neither Belichick nor the Patriots have released a statement.