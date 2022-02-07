J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore reunite at the Pro Bowl

J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore are back together again, sort of. The two cornerbacks, who previously manned two of the starting positions in the New England Patriots’ secondary, reunited at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Gilmore shared a photo of their meeting on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Jackson and Gilmore were teammates in New England between 2018 and 2021. When the former arrived as a rookie free agent in 2018, the latter had already been with the team as its CB1 and established as one of the better cornerbacks in football.

Together, the two won a Super Bowl to cap the 2018 season. By the end of 2019, Gilmore was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year with Jackson as the starter opposite him. The lineup remained intact the following year, but a quad injury forced Gilmore to end the season on injured reserve. In 2021 and amidst an ongoing contract dispute, Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

With both players being voted to the Pro Bowl, however, they now had a chance to catch up again. And — who knows? — maybe they will play on the same team again at one point in the future: both Jackson and Gilmore are headed for unrestricted free agency in March.