When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the NFL will crown a new champion. The Vince Lombardi Trophy will not be the only one handed out after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI, however: the Pete Rozelle Trophy will also be awarded to the player deemed the most valuable of the title game.

Six of the 55 Super Bowl MVPs so far have been members of the New England Patriots. According to a new list by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, however, two of those trophies should have gone to other members of the team. A new story titled Ranking the top 15 Super Bowl MVP snubs lists them at No. 9 and No. 10.

9. Super Bowl XXXIX: Rodney Harrison, DB, New England Patriots ... Harrison terrorized Donovan McNabb and the entirely of Andy Reid’s usually high-octane offense with 10 solo tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, and two interceptions. The first interception came late in a scoreless first quarter, and snuffed out an Eagles drive in New England territory, one play after cornerback Asante Samuel’s interception was wiped out by an illegal contact penalty on linebacker Roman Phifer. Harrison’s second interception came with 17 seconds left in the game, making the Patriots’ win a fait accompli. ...

The Patriots’ 24-21 win in Super Bowl XXXIX over the Philadelphia Eagles saw a few standout performances. In the eyes of MVP voters, however, none was better than Deion Branch’s: Tom Brady’s favorite wide receiver that day caught 11 passes for 133 yards. While the performance was solid, a strong argument can be made that Harrison was more deserving of the award.

10. Super Bowl XXXVI: Ty Law, CB, New England Patriots Speaking of Patriots defensive backs who have been snubbed for Super Bowl MVP awards, there’s the matter of one Tajuan E. Law, the cornerback who, in New England’s first Super Bowl win in franchise history, put his team on the board with the first touchdown of the game against the Greatest Show on Turf. How? This 47-yard pick-six with 8:47 left in the first half. Law nearly got another pick on a Kurt Warner end zone pass to Isaac Bruce, and for the game, he totaled seven solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass defensed, as well as that crucial interception. ...

Ty Law was outstanding in the Patriots’ first ever Super Bowl win, with his interception return for a touchdown being one of the biggest plays in the game. However, the MVP award went to his quarterback: Tom Brady took home the trophy after a performance that saw him go 16-for-27 for 145 yards and a touchdown.