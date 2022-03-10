Kyle Van Noy pens his goodbye to New England: ‘This will always be home’

Thank you New England for another amazing year! This will always be home for me and my family. See you later for now.. and I have nothing but love! #53

Two days after his release from the New England Patriots was announced, veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy took to social media to share his thoughts on leaving the organization.

Thanking “New England for another amazing year,” he noted that the region will “always be home for me and my family.”

A former second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions, Van Noy originally joined the Patriots via trade during the 2016 regular season. He went on to win two Super Bowls with the club before leaving to join the Miami Dolphins in 2020. After one year in Florida, Van Noy was released and found his way back to New England.

Playing 76.1 percent of defensive snaps in 2021, Van Noy notched five sacks as well as two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Nonetheless, the team parted ways with him in a cost-saving move this week.

If his Patriots career is indeed over, it will end with a combined 78 regular season and playoff games and multiple big plays. Van Noy had 27 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time in New England.