Joe Buck is reportedly expected to leave Fox Sports and become the new voice of Monday Night Football on ESPN. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Buck is expected to officially sign a deal soon that will pay him between $60 million and $75 million over a five-year span.

The move will reunite him with long-time broadcasting partner Troy Aikman, who left Fox earlier this year to move over to ESPN’s NFL coverage.

Buck, meanwhile, has been with Fox since 1994 and two years later was named the lead voice for Major League Baseball. He went on to call the World Series 23 times, while also making a name for himself in the NFL. In 2002, he also became the network’s top play-by-play man for the sport.

Buck, 52, called six Super Bowls during his career, including three featuring the New England Patriots: their wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowls XXXIX and LI, respectively, as well as their loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.