Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges, grand jury decides

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is confronted with multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct and sexual assault, will not face criminal charges. A grand jury determined as much on Friday.

A total of 10 women filed criminal complaints against Watson last year, although he denied the allegations from the start. The grand jury took his side, deciding that none of the nine accusations discussed were eventually worthy of pressing criminal charges.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson. Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed,” said the spokesman for the Harris County DA’s Office, Dane Schiller in a statement.

Friday’s decision is good news for Watson, and it seems likely that his trade market will heat up as a result. That said, the three-time Pro Bowler still faces potential punishment — both from the NFL and in civil court.

After all, 22 civil cases remain open. The league, meanwhile, could also discipline him.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.