Tom Brady’s retirement lasted not even six weeks. The greatest quarterback of all time took to social media on Sunday to announce that he would come back, returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season and 23rd in the NFL overall.

One of Brady’s former teammates, wide receiver Julian Edelman, took to social media himself a short time after the news broke to react to it. Needless to say the New England Patriots legend, who was part of three of Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins (so far) hit the nail on the head. Sometimes, two words is all that is needed: snip snap.