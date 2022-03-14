After acquiring Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys via trade, it appears the Cleveland Browns will move on from fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Coming off the least productive season of his career, the 29-year-old will count $16.4 million versus the Browns’ salary cap — a significant number for a team now paying Cooper $20 million.

While it remains to be seen whether Landry will be traded or cut, the New England Patriots appear like a potential destination. NBC Sports’ Peter King sees the two as a perfect fit for each other: writing in his latest column King noted that would be “no better fit of player to team” than Landry and the Patriots.

There is no better fit of player to team in the next week than the Cleveland wide receiver to New England. It would take Landry 15 minutes to become one of Bill Belichick’s favorites of recent years. Not sure if Landry will be cut by the Browns or if they can get a low pick for him in trade, but his gritty and no-BS style on and off the field fits the Pats perfectly.

A second-round draft selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2014, Landry spent the last four seasons in Cleveland. In 2021, however, he missed time on injured reserve due to a knee sprain and ended up catching just 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

He did lead the team in receptions and was second in yards, but his future with the Browns is uncertain. If they indeed move on from him, the Patriots appear to be a realistic landing spot: the team is looking to upgrade its wide receiver group to improve the supporting cast for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.