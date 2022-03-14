The opening of the NFL’s legal tampering window has already brought a few moves, including the Pittsburgh Steelers possibly acquiring a new starting quarterback. As first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team has signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract.

The second overall selection of the 2017 draft, Trubisky spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears. However, the team did not pick up the fifth-year option in his contract, meaning he was headed to free agency in 2021.

Trubisky ended up signing a one-year deal in Buffalo to serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Now, he might just get a chance at earning a starting spot again: besides Trubisky, Pittsburgh only has Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract at the moment. Long-time starter Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement earlier this year.

