The NFL legal tampering window is open, and the New England Patriots are already busy. Well, at least one of their players is: linebacker Matthew Judon is apparently trying to recruit some big-name free agents to join him in New England.

Judon took to social media on Monday to post messages intended for wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner:

@AllenRobinson what you doing — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 14, 2022

Robinson and Wagner are among the better players available in this year’s free agency period. It remains to be seen whether or not Judon’s apparent attempts at recruiting turn out to be successful, but at least he is shooting his shot.

The chances of the Patriots signing one of Robinson or Wagner — let alone both — appear to be slim, though. With only $10.2 million in cap space and a long list of in-house free agents to take care of, adding players of this caliber seems unlikely despite Judon’s valiant efforts.