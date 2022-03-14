Former undrafted free agents Adrian Phillips and J.C. Jackson spent the last two years playing in the New England Patriots’ secondary together. Phillips was a starter at the box safety position, while Jackson started at outside cornerback, eventually taking over as the team’s CB1 in 2021.

Moving forward, however, only Phillips will call Foxborough his home: Jackson left the team in free agency, signing a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the news of Jackson’s departure broke, Phillips took to social media to share his thoughts in a series of tweets.

Hell yea JC‼️‼️‼️ much deserved!!! #elite — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) March 14, 2022

A short time later, Phillips again took to Twitter to post about his now-former teammate:

How I’m feeling since I won’t be playing with my dawg but happy he got that CHECK pic.twitter.com/XEVNdeyWdx — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) March 14, 2022

Phillips is no stranger when it comes to Jackson’s new team. The 29-year-old started his career with the Chargers in 2014, and spent six seasons with the organization. He left to join the Patriots and Jackson during the 2020 free agency period.

Now, Jackson moves the other way around.