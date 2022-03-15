I am so grateful for my experience in New England. The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal. This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart. The time is now for the next chapter of my journey. ✌

The New England Patriots did not make any outside acquisitions on the first day of the legal tampering period, but they followed it up by adding a defender via trade. The Patriots acquired former Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson on Tuesday.

In exchange for Wilson, the team has sent fellow linebacker Chase Winovich to Cleveland. Winovich, who spent the first three seasons of his career in New England, took to social media a short time after news broke to share his thoughts on the move:

I am so grateful for my experience in New England. The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal. This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart. The time is now for the next chapter of my journey.

In three seasons with the Patriots, the former third-round draft pick appeared in 46 regular season and playoff games and registered 11 total sacks.