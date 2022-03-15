 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 NFL free agency: Matthew Judon is back recruiting free agents for the Patriots

By Bernd Buchmasser
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matthew Judon knows no days off. The veteran linebacker, who signed with the New England Patriots last offseason, spent the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering window on Monday trying to recruit free agents via social media.

Judon was back on the job on Tuesday, letting his followers known that he would again be putting the work in:

On Monday, the Pro Bowler went after two of the most prominent free agents available this year: he tried to engage with wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. The two did not sign with the Patriots, but they remain on the open market and at least in theory could still join Judon in New England.

Thus far, the team has not signed any outside free agents. In fact, it only brought in one player not with the Patriots in 2021: linebacker Mack Wilson joined the franchise in a trade that also sent New England’s Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns.

