The New England Patriots’ biggest division rivals, the two-time reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, were expected to add an intriguing free agent to their already explosive offense. Running back J.D. McKissic was reportedly planning to a sign a two-year, $7 million contract with the team.

However, McKissic apparently had a change of heart. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he will not join the Bills and instead return to the Washington Commanders on a new deal with identical compensation.

After spending his first four seasons in Seattle and Detroit, McKissic joined the Commanders in 2020 and became a productive player for the team. Appearing in 28 games, he touched the football a combined 260 times for 1,576 yards while scoring eight touchdowns.

McKissic’s production was not necessarily spectacular but he proved himself a capable runner and receiver out of the backfield. As such, he would have been a natural fit in Buffalo. Alas, it was not meant to be — something the Patriots are surely not unhappy about.