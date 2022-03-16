While the New England Patriots are in the process of rebuilding their offensive line, their biggest rivals in the AFC East were able to add a premier edge rusher to their defense. The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Miller, 32, is one of the best outside linebackers of his generation. The second overall selection in the 2011 draft, he spent the first 10-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. Miller was voted a first-team All-Pro three times during his tenure with the Broncos, and played a crucial role in the organization’s win in Super Bowl 50 — a game that saw him earn the MVP award.

Last season, however, Denver decided to trade the aging linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams. In L.A. Miller promptly added another championship to his already impressive résumé.

While there was speculation about a return to Denver in free agency, Miller is now taking his talents to the AFC East — earning a massive contract despite turning 33 later this month.