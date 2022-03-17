Baker Mayfield wants to leave the Cleveland Browns, but apparently the organization has no plans to move on from its franchise quarterback.

Mayfield, the first overall selection in the 2018 draft, has formally requested a trade, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Browns’ starter since early in his rookie year is apparently at odds with the team after it unsuccessfully pursued Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on the trade market.

Mayfield told ESPN that “[i]t’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

However, the team apparently replied by telling Mayfield “no.” According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, the Browns do not want to accommodate his request to be traded.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but Cleveland is without a doubt in a tricky situation — one that might also have an impact on the New England Patriots: the team is scheduled to play the Browns during the 2022 regular season. With Mayfield wanting to leave, the Patriots might be going up against another quarterback.